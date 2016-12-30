Missing Chesapeake teen found safe

Monique Wilson (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A missing Chesapeake teen, who was last seen Thursday in Portsmouth, has been found.

Monique Wilson, 18, was reported missing after she had last been seen at a McDonald's restaurant located in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard at 6 p.m.

Detectives said she was seen getting into a two-door Honda Accord, driven by 20-year-old Marques Porter of Norfolk.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, Portsmouth Police reported Wilson had been found safe.

Authorities were also able to find and speak with Marques Porter.