Missing Chesapeake teen found safe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A missing Chesapeake teen, who was last seen Thursday in Portsmouth, has been found.
Monique Wilson, 18, was reported missing after she had last been seen at a McDonald's restaurant located in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard at 6 p.m.
Detectives said she was seen getting into a two-door Honda Accord, driven by 20-year-old Marques Porter of Norfolk.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, Portsmouth Police reported Wilson had been found safe.
Authorities were also able to find and speak with Marques Porter.
