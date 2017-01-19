Missing Portsmouth woman found safe

73-year-old Barbara Cosgriff (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police say an elderly woman reported missing has been found.

73-year-old Barbara Cosgriff had last been seen at her home in the 20 block of Cypress Rd. by her caregiver at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When Cosgriff's caregiver went to check on her, she was no where to be found.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Portsmouth police reported Cosgriff had been found safe and un harmed. Employees at an area hotel recognized her and called authorities.

(© 2017 WVEC)