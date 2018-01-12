Motorcyclist killed in crash at Downtown Tunnel

Inside the Downtown Tunnel (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident inside the Downtown Tunnel early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the westbound tunnel in Portsmouth. A Hyundai SUV had run out of gas and came to a stop in the right lane of the tunnel.

The driver of a 2010 Yamaha Victory motorcycle was traveling in the right lane and attempted to change lanes to avoid the SUV.

Troopers said the driver, identified as 26-year-old Harold Marcel Olds of Norfolk, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. As he was thrown from the motorcycle, Olds struck the rear of the stopped SUV, killing him instantly.

The driver of the SUV, Melvisha Foster of Norfolk, was charged with improper stopping on the interstate.

© 2018 WVEC-TV