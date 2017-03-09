New Goodwill opens its doors in Portsmouth

The newly-built Goodwill Store and Donation Center in Portsmouth (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A new Goodwill Store and Donation Center opened in Portsmouth Thursday, at the intersection of Airline Boulevard and High Street.

Located at 3225 High Street, the new store is replacing an old location that closed across the street.

Employees were just as excited as shoppers during Thursday morning's grand opening. The donations and purchases made are helping out eight people with disabilities who are participating in an on-the-job training program.

Iris Holland is overseeing the Work Adjustment Training Program. "All the things they need to get a job outside of the training program," said Holland. "Teaching them how to be on-time ... correct attire, how to get along with other people."

Forty people in total participate each year for 90 days.

The new Goodwill store includes a brighter sales floor, an improved layout with an expanded housewares section, and a more convenient drive-thru donation drop-off.

