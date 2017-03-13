New Hampton Roads Regional Jail superintendent sworn in

Ronaldo Myers is sworn in as the new superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail (Photo: Pool)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Ronaldo Myers is officially the new superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. He was sworn in Monday morning in Portsmouth.

Myers was hand picked by the jail and beat out 28 other candidates for the position.

He was formerly the director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Myers is inheriting a jail that has been rocked with controversy the past two years.

There have been two high profile deaths of Jamycheal Mitchell and Henry Stewart, inmates who died without any medical help.

And just over the weekend,a third inmate died.

Jakim Funderburk was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning. We're told jail staff gave the 20-year-old CPR, but were unable to revive him.

Officials believe that he killed himself.

A jail spokeswoman says staff has been in contact with Funderbunk's family and staff did everything they could to try and save him.

