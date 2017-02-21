Ronaldo Myers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- There's officially a new superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Ronaldo Myers accepted the board's offer, and will start March 13, and have an annual salary of $145,000.

Right now Myers is the director of a detention center in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Portsmouth facility's last superintendent, David Simons, left amid controversy after two inmates died in jail custody. Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan is serving as the interim superintendent.

