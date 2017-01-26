New mayor shares vision for Portsmouth's future

Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- On Thursday evening, Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe took time to talk with people in his city.

The meet-up was at Scottish Rite on Cedar Lane. The mayor wanted to share his vision for the future of Portsmouth.

Dozens of people came out to listen and ask questions.

"Portsmouth is a special place, a special place in Hampton Roads and also for our nation," Mayor Rowe said. "So there's nothing but good days ahead for Portsmouth."

Rowe beat former mayor Kenneth Wright last November. Soon after the election, he called it a new day in Portsmouth and said his top priority would be improving the relationship between the public and city council.

