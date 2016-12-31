New Year's Eve shooting investigated in Portsmouth

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man was shot on New Year's Eve.

Officers say dispatch received a 911 called shortly before 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue. Officers arrived to find an adult man with injuries to his lower body.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.