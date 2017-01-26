Newborn baby's death under investigation in Portsmouth

file image (Photo: AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A newborn baby's death is under investigation in Portsmouth.

Police say medics were called to a home in the 60 block of Merrimac Drive around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, where a woman had requested medical assistance. The medics transported her to a local hospital.

Once at the hospital, investigators say the woman produced a bag with a newborn baby inside. The infant was unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the hospital. The Medical Examiner will determine the baby's cause of death.

The Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case as an undetermined death. No other information is available at this time.

