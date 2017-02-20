NFL players speak to Portsmouth school children

Deon King (left) and Lynden Trail (center) visited Portsmouth school children (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- An elementary school in Portsmouth got a very special visit Monday morning.

Two NFL players -- and former Norfolk State University teammates -- visited Douglass Park Elementary School in Portsmouth.

Lynden Trail plays for the Washington Redskins, and Deon King for the Indianapolis Colts. The men, both linebackers, inspired the kids to work hard, respect themselves and others, and to value education.

"I just want to let these kids know at the end of the day, they don't have to be a product of their environment. They can rise above with hard work, patience and prayer you know anything is possible," said Trail.

"Education is key. Listen to your teachers, listen to your parents, everything in that nature," added King.

