No punitive damages in wrongful death lawsuit

Staff , WVEC 1:04 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge has ruled former Police Chief Ed Hargis is not liable for punitive damages in the shooting death of a mentally ill man, according to our partners at the Virginian-Pilot

This stems from the 2009 shooting of Marshall Franklin Jr. The $5 million lawsuit claimed Hargis failed to ensure proper training for his officers dealing with mentally ill people.

The paper reports other damages are still possible.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


