No punitive damages in wrongful death lawsuit

Former Portsmouth Police Chief Ed Hargis, seen in this 2015 file photo (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge has ruled former Police Chief Ed Hargis is not liable for punitive damages in the shooting death of a mentally ill man, according to our partners at the Virginian-Pilot.

This stems from the 2009 shooting of Marshall Franklin Jr. The $5 million lawsuit claimed Hargis failed to ensure proper training for his officers dealing with mentally ill people.

The paper reports other damages are still possible.

