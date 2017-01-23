Portsmouth softball team gets help after vandals break in twice

(Photo: Elise Brown, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A local softball team is still cleaning up after vandals preyed on the field not once, but twice.

The Churchland Softball League caught the young vandals on camera.

"What they had done was broke into the connex box, where you can see the boarded up plywood here. They took all of our tools, most of our tools, and they were just strewn all over the place. They didn't steal anything they just threw tools everywhere," said Dennis Wieckert, who is with the little league.

He says they also stole a security camera. Then just days later on Friday, Wieckert believes those same people came back and broke into the concession stand.

"They took out candies, and soda cans, and Gatorade, and water bottles and just threw them everywhere inside the concession stand. So their intent wasn't to steal anything, their intent was to break and destroy things," he said.

A local construction company is offering to help better secure the tool container, and concession stand. The Norfolk Tides are also offering assistance. They donated $750 and will come to help clean up the field.

After the 13News Now story aired, Churchland Glass also offered to replace glass as a donation to the team.

"Not only do we play professional baseball here, but our job is to start from the ground up, kids, we want them to be out here and see what we're doing everyday. I think we would be at fault, if we don't step up and do something," said Heather McKeating, director of community relations.

If you have any information on the people in the photos, you can contact Portsmouth Police on the Crimeline. That number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

