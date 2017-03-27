Officials, police think tunnel tolls responsible for spike in license plate thefts

Tolling equipment at tunnel. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police think a huge increase in license plate thefts may have something to do with tolls.

"I can't think of any other possible reason," said Police Chief Tonya Chapman. "To have this sudden spike is unusual for us."

On average, Chapman said her department has about 20 reports of stolen plates each month. In March, the number of cases tops 80.

"It was one of those 'aha moments,'" said Mayor John Rowe, considering the data. "The timing is just too coincidental with all the publicity that's taken place with people getting these outrageous toll bills."

Driver Kathy Revell shared her opinion on the potential connection between stolen license plates and hefty toll fees.

“The tolls have been huge burdens for people and I guess they’re trying to find ways to get around it,” said Revell. “It’s not right, but I guess it is understandable.”

Some drivers said their invoices from Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) has hit five figures.

"It's one of those unintended consequences, and it may be a way that people are trying to avoid paying the toll or losing the ability to re-license their vehicle," stated Rowe. "Part of what happens if you have a very high toll bill is that they can pull your ability, they being the ERC, to re-license your vehicle with the DMV."

