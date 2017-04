file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A shooting early Sunday morning has left a man dead in Portsmouth, police say.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Charleston Avenue at about 2:12 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to find an adult man shot in the torso. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

