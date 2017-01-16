Passenger in vehicle shot and killed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth, following a deadly shooting.
Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle around 8:45 Sunday night on Truxton Avenue.
A passenger in the vehicle was hit and killed. The driver crashed after the shooting and suffered injuries from the accident.
Police do not have a motive or suspect.
If you know anything that could help them, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887). As always, callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
