PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police said a person died Tuesday morning after a single-car crash on Interstate 264 eastbound at Greenwood Driver.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya told 13News Now the wreck took place around 9:15 a.m.

Troopers were on the scene with a single lane closed as they investigated.

