Police chief's initiative aims to reduce gun violence in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police Chief Tonya Chapman introduced a new effort Monday that aims to reduce gun violence in the city.

The 1G-4-PEACE initiative will allow people to use the Portsmouth Crime Line to tell police specifically if someone has a gun on school property, has an illegal or stolen gun, is a convicted felon who has a gun, or committed a crime with a gun still in his/her possession.

The tipster just texts "PORTSMOUTH 1G4PCE" along with the tip to "CRIMES" (274637).

The tip information will go directly to Crime Line. The tipster remains totally anonymous.

The feature gives a tipster the ability to interact with a representative of the Portsmouth Crime Line quickly, helping police to get guns off the street, and helping to reduce violence in the community.

Chapman reminded people that using "1G4PCE" is for gun-related tips only and is specific to the city of Portsmouth. To provide information about any other type of crime, people should omit "1G4PCE" after "PORTSMOUTH."

“In continuing our efforts to build trust and collaborative partnerships with our community, we believe it is important to reward citizens for taking an active role in partnering with the Portsmouth Police Department in reducing crime and gun violence in our city. By reminding citizens of the partnership we have with the Portsmouth Crime Line who take anonymous tips and pay a cash reward of up to $1000 if the tip leads to an arrest, we hope to generate a response to action within the community," said Chapman.

The chief added, "We need our citizens to assist us with information on crimes without the fear of reprisal and this can be accomplished through the Crime Line. We wanted to remind everyone that the Crime Line is one way to get us the information while remaining completely, and one hundred percent anonymous.”

Chapman previously rolled out other programs and initiatives to strengthen the bond and rebuild trust between her officers and the community that they serve.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of every citizen in the city of Portsmouth. The ultimate goal is to help make a difference in the community by reducing crime and enhancing the quality of life for all Portsmouth citizens,” said Chapman.

