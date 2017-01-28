WVEC
Police: Mother murdered newborn son, put body in plastic bag

Staff , WVEC 11:43 PM. EST January 28, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police charged a mother with the murder of her newborn son.

Detectives said that on January 26, emergency dispatchers received a call at 2:40 p.m. requesting help for a woman who may have been in labor.

Medics got to the 60 block of Merrimac Drive where the woman, 40-year-old Donita M. Hawkins, would not allow them to assess her.

The medics took Hawkins to the hospital.

Police said shortly after arriving at the hospital, Hawkins pulled out a plastic bag that had an unresponsive newborn boy in it.

The baby was dead.

Medical staff contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 3:20 p.m. Detectives began their investigation which led to Hawkins' arrest.

Hawkins is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and is in the Portsmouth City Jail.

