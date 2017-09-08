Police need your help to find missing Portsmouth woman

Edna Randall (Photo: Portsmouth Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

68-year-old Edna Randall was last seen by caretakers at her home in the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Police are worried for Randall's safety, because she has a medical condition that requires constant supervision and medication.

Randall is about 5'4" and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black Capri pants with a white stripe on the sides, a black tank top, white shoes, and carrying a red purse.

If you've seen Edna Randall or know where she is, please call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.

