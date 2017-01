Police lights graphic. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police are negotiating with a suspect who has barricaded himself at a home in the 2800 block of Chicago Avenue.

Police say officers arrived Thursday night to serve a warrant on a suspect. The suspect refused to open the door and turn himself in.

Negotiators have been called out to try and convince the man to come out of the home.

