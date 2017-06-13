Police: No signs of foul play in death in Portsmouth

Emergency vehicle (Photo: barbol88)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding a death Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation in the 1500 block of Darren Cir. at 3:55 a.m.

Detective Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police Department said when police got there, they found a man who died.

Holley said there are no signs of foul play and that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

© 2017 WVEC-TV