Police search for missing man in Portsmouth

Robert G. Mott (Photo: Portsmouth Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for an elderly Portsmouth man who has not been heard from for a week.

79-year-old Robert G. Mott was last seen by a neighbor in the 5100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Police say they are concerned about Mott's wellbeing, because he has a medical condition that requires medication and regular monitoring by a doctor.

Mott may be driving a white Nissan Sentra with Virginia tags of 5034ME.

Robert Mott is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 228 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Robert Mott or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.

