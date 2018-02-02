Port of Virginia to welcome cranes as part of expansion

The Port of Virginia (Photo: Dept. of Transportation)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews at the Port of Virginia will be welcoming the Happy Buccaneer Friday morning.

The heavy load vessel is carrying six new cranes all the way from Poland.

The cranes, referred to as the centerpiece(s) of the port's $695 million expansion, will help the port load containers on and off ships. They will also enable them to handle some of the biggest ships.

In November 2016, the port finalized a $217 million contract with Konecranes for the company to build and deliver 86 cranes. The contract is the largest one-time order for cranes in industry history.

CEO John Reinhart said the measure will help ensure that the port will be sustainable and grow.

