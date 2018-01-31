Portsmouth Amphitheater renamed the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion

Union CEO John Asbury announces a five-year sponsorship agreement for the Portsmouth Amphiteater, which will now be known as the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion. (Photo: Brian Smith, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Portsmouth Amphitheater has a new sponsor and a new name.

The entertainment venue will now be known as the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion, under a five-year sponsorship agreement that was announced Wednesday morning.

“Today marks a new chapter in the City of Portsmouth’s rich history, and Union is excited to be a part of it," Union CEO John Asbury said. "Supporting the city through Union Bank & Trust Pavilion will help the facility continue its mission to bring quality entertainment to Hampton Roads."

Union Bank & Trust Pavilion has announced its first concerts of 2018:

Country music superstars Alabama, with Grand Ole Opry members Montgomery Gentry opening, will perform on Sunday, May 20.

One of the most popular bands to play in Portsmouth is Primus, who return for their third concert in the venue, with Mastodon and All Them Witches opening on Friday, May 18.

