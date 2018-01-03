Portsmouth Council holds special toll meeting

The Downtown Tunnel (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth City Council will meet to talk about tolls on Wednesday.

The council is trying get to the General Assembly to make changes to the Elizabeth River Crossings. They want to look at options for re-negotiating the 2011 tolling agreement with ERT that led to tolls being put on the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

City officials say the current agreement is for the entire region.

Even if the resolution passes, there's no guarantee the General Assembly will act on it when the new session starts next week.

