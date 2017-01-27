Portsmouth Councilman withdraws suit against city over City Council fine

Portsmouth Councilman Bill Moody paid a fine of $1,500 cash at a City Council meeting on Jan. 12. (Photo: Portsmouth City Council)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth City Councilman Bill Moody has agreed to withdraw a suit against the city over City Council fines, Moody's attorney said Friday.

Moody filed the suit after all of City Council, with the exception of Vice Mayor Elizabeth Psimas, agreed to issue him a $1,500 citation for discussing city business outside a closed-door session.

In January 2016, former Portsmouth Mayor Kenny Wright gave a letter to Moody, informing the councilman he had violated rule adopted by a majority of council earlier in September.

In his lawsuit to the city, Moody claimed his Facebook post did not say anything that wasn't already in the council meeting agenda.

After Moody paid the fine, the ACLU began reviewing the legality of the city council policy, and whether it violated free speech.

In June 2016, a judge ruled that the fine city council members handed down to Moody broke requirements cited by the Freedom of Information Act.

Moody dropped the suit after City Council repealed its rule regarding the violation of the confidentiality of a closed session. In addition, the city has agreed to pay Moody's attorney fees.

(© 2017 WVEC)