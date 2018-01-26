WVEC
Portsmouth home catches fire

Staff , WVEC 6:46 AM. EST January 26, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- According to dispatch, a home believed to be unoccupied caught fire around 1 a.m. Friday morning. 

The house is located in the 4500 block of Winston Road.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

