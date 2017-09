(Photo: Portsmouth Humane Society)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Humane Society is in urgent need of fosters, as the shelter prepares to make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Irma.

The organization will be working with The Humane Society of the United States to help the animals.

The greatest need is fosters for cats and kittens.

