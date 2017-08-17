WVEC
Close

Portsmouth Mayor: Move Confederate monument to cemetery

Portsmouth Mayor: Move Confederate monument to cemetery

Staff , WVEC 6:49 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Hours ahead of a planned protest at Portsmouth's Confederate monument, the city's mayor is calling for the statue to be removed from its current location, and instead be placed at Cedar Grove cemetery, where Confederate soldiers are buried.

Mayor John Rowe said he was not advocating the statue be removed entirely, only that it no longer sit near the intersection of Court Street and High Street in Olde Towne. The money it would cost to relocate the monument would come from the city's general fund.

City council would have to take formal action through an ordinance, and would also need to figure out a way to disassemble the monument without damaging it. At least one councilman, Bill Moody, has said he opposes moving the statue, because it was placed there with private money and council does not have the authority to move it.

Rowe, however, wants the statue moved as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, members of the Coalition of Black Americans (CoBA) plan to gather with other people at the monument on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Rowe is calling for a peaceful gathering, and that he wants it to be a gathering of prayer. 

The mayor says he will be in attendance. 

The monument, which was built between in the 1800s, and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Debate and prayer in front of Portsmouth's Confederate monument

WVEC

Councilman proposes ban on hate groups assembling in Portsmouth

WVEC

Local demonstrators protest Confederate monument in Norfolk

WVEC

Confederate monuments often protected, hard to remove thanks to state laws

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories