Portsmouth officers make injured child's day by signing cast, giving gifts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A group of Portsmouth police officers are credited with going well above and beyond the call of duty for a local boy with an injured leg.

Just a month ago, on Feb. 14, Officers Foster and Baaklini responded to a call from a citizen who had an issue with a pile of debris near his home left by neighbors who had moved out.

While the officers were there, the resident told them his son was injured by falling debris from the pile and showed police his son's cast.

The officers asked the boy if they could return to sign his cast, which he excitedly agreed to.

Four days later, both officers returned with more than just a sharpie and their John Hancocks.

They brought along three of their colleagues, Officers Crutcher, Fritzman and McDonald, to also sign the cast and bought the boy coloring books, crayons, Legos and other gifts as some "get well soon" presents.

A short time later, the boy's father wrote a thank you note to Captain R. Springer to thank the officers for their kindness and generosity and to say job well done!

Portsmouth Police shared the story on their Facebook page and on their Twitter account.

