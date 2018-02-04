Portsmouth PD: Possible human remains found

Portsmouth police cruiser (Photo: Police Archives.org)

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WVEC) - Police in Portsmouth are investigating after officers discovered bones that appear to be human in a marshy area adjacent to Paradise Creek in the Cradock section of the city.

According to a spokesperson, the bones were initially discovered Saturday afternoon at around 4 p.m. while officers were searching for a robbery suspect. During the search, they came upon what appeared to be bones behind a home in the 20 block of Aylwin Road.

Because of the location and diminishing daylight, police secured the area until investigators could return Sunday morning, when personnel from the police department's Forensics Unit, as well as from the Medical Examiner's office recovered the remains, which they determined appear to be human.

Police said they had no further information and that the investigation is ongoing.

