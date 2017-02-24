Portsmouth Police Dept. roll out new police vehicles

Portsmouth Police rolled out new police fleet vehicles they're adding to their Uniform Patrol Division. (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department Facebook page)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police are riding around in style with some new police cruisers.

The department posted to their Facebook page on Friday photos of the newest police fleet vehicles that are being added to their Uniform Patrol Division.

Portsmouth Police said the cars would start patrolling neighborhoods on Friday.

Here are photos of what some of their older police car models look like:

A Portsmouth police car on patrol. (Photo: Eric Kane, 13News Now)





Portsmouth Police car (Photo: WVEC)

