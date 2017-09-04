WVEC
Portsmouth police find man shot, dead inside home

Portsmouth police were investigating a murder that took place inside a home on Wilcox Avenue on September 4, 2017.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were investigating a murder on Wilcox Avenue Monday afternoon after officers found a man who had been shot inside of a home there.

Detective Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation in the 1100 block of Wilcox Ave. just after 2:35 p.m.

Police found a man shot in the upper part of his body. He died in the home.

There was no other information immediately available about the case.

