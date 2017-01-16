Portsmouth police identify car passenger shot, killed

(Photo: Jemie Lee 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth, following a deadly shooting.

Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle around 8:45 Sunday night on Truxton Avenue, killing 18-year-old Amir Dermoumi of Portsmouth.

Dermoumi was the passenger in the vehicle. Police say he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver crashed into a nearby yard after the shooting. He suffered injuries from the accident and was taken to the hospital.

Calvin Wilson and his family were watching the Dallas Cowboys football game when they heard the crash.

"We heard a couple of shots, and then we heard some more shots. And then we heard a great big boom," Wilson said.

Wilson ran outside and found a red car that had smashed into two of his cars parked in his driveway.

"It came right through the yard -- between the pole and right through the yard. I had a stone bench right here and I had a bird bath and another stone bench, and they took out all of them," he said.

Calvin's wife called 911 and Calvin grabbed a flashlight to see if anyone was hurt.

"That's when I saw a person-- half of his body was in the car and the other half of his body was laying on the concrete. The door was wide open," he said.

Police do not have a motive or suspect.

