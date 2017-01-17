WVEC
Portsmouth police identify man found murdered in alley

Man found dead in Portsmouth alleyway

January 17, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives were investigating the murder of 30-year-old Kirshem Sanders after someone found his body in an alleyway Tuesday morning.

Emergency received a call at 8:28 a.m. when someone found Sanders unresponsive between Maryland Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue.

Detective Misty Holley told 13News Now that Saunders, who lived in Virginia Beach, had been shot a number of time in the upper part of his body.

Police did not have any information about the shooter or a possible motive late Tuesday.

