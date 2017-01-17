Portsmouth police identify man found murdered in alley

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives were investigating the murder of 30-year-old Kirshem Sanders after someone found his body in an alleyway Tuesday morning.
Emergency received a call at 8:28 a.m. when someone found Sanders unresponsive between Maryland Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue.
Detective Misty Holley told 13News Now that Saunders, who lived in Virginia Beach, had been shot a number of time in the upper part of his body.
Police did not have any information about the shooter or a possible motive late Tuesday.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs