Portsmouth police investigate shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said they were notified of the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of George Washington Highway.

The status of the man's injuries is unknown at this time.

