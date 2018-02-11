WVEC
Portsmouth police investigate shooting

Staff , WVEC 8:09 AM. EST February 11, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body. 

Police said they were notified of the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of George Washington Highway. 

The status of the man's injuries is unknown at this time. 

 

 

