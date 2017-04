Portsmouth police detectives said someone who was shot in the 800 block of Martin Ave. on April 11, 2017 walked into the hospital for treatment. (Photo: Nate Fiery, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Martin Ave.

The man who was hurt should recover.

