Portsmouth Police investigate shooting on Hightower Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a late night shooting in Portsmouth.

Officers say they were called to the 6200 block of Hightower Road shortly before 11:30 Thursday night. Investigators say the victim is an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on if there are any suspects at this time.

