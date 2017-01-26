Portsmouth Police investigate shooting on Hightower Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a late night shooting in Portsmouth.
Officers say they were called to the 6200 block of Hightower Road shortly before 11:30 Thursday night. Investigators say the victim is an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word on if there are any suspects at this time.
