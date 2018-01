(Photo: WTSP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 7-Eleven was robbed around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

The armed robbery happened at 700 Mount Vernon Avenue.

The police department tweeted about the incident saying the suspect was armed with a handgun.

No one was injured.

There is no additional information at this time.

