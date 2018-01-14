Portsmouth police investigating armed robbery

(Photo: WTSP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven that happened on Sunday around 2 a.m.

The 7-Eleven is located in the 1800 block of Effingham Street.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun. No one was hurt during the incident.

No additional information is available at this time.

