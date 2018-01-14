WVEC
Portsmouth police investigating armed robbery

Staff , WVEC 10:33 AM. EST January 14, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven that happened on Sunday around 2 a.m. 

The 7-Eleven is located in the 1800 block of Effingham Street. 

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun. No one was hurt during the incident.

No additional information is available at this time. 

 

 

