Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Maryland Avenue

(Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a Portsmouth alley on Tuesday morning.

Officers found a dead man in the alleyway between Maryland Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

According to Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department, the man had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The call originally came in as a suspicious death, but it was later ruled a homicide.

No other information is available at this time.

(© 2017 WVEC)