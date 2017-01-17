WVEC
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Maryland Avenue

Staff , WVEC 12:25 PM. EST January 17, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a Portsmouth alley on Tuesday morning. 

Officers found a dead man in the alleyway between Maryland Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

According to Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department, the man had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The call originally came in as a suspicious death, but it was later ruled a homicide. 

No other information is available at this time.

