Portsmouth police investigating shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating after a second person was shot in the city Thursday morning.

That shooting happened at Deep Creek and Portsmouth Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

