Portsmouth police investigating shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating after a second person was shot in the city Thursday morning.
That shooting happened at Deep Creek and Portsmouth Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are investigating a second gunshot wound incident at Deep Creek Blvd/Portsmouth Blvd. Dispatch received the 911 call at 12:38 a.m. The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No additional info is available at this time.— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 25, 2018
