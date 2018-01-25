WVEC
Portsmouth police investigating shooting

Staff , WVEC 7:14 AM. EST January 25, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are investigating after a second person was shot in the city Thursday morning. 

That shooting happened at Deep Creek and Portsmouth Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

 

 

 

 

