Portsmouth police on scene of murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were investigating a murder on Wilcox Avenue Monday afternoon after officers found a man who had been shot inside of a home there.
Detective Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation in the 1100 block of Wilcox Ave. just after 2:35 p.m.
Police found a man shot in the upper part of his body. He died in the home.
There was no other information immediately available about the case.
A police investigation happening on Wilcox Ave. in Portsmouth. Neighbors say one person is dead.#13newsnow pic.twitter.com/9XBPokmuxn— Robert Boyd (@13robertboyd) September 4, 2017
