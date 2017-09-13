Portsmouth school board member charged with Obstruction of Justice

Lakeesha Atkinson (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth school board member is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say she disrupted a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.

According to a probable cause report, police had taken two people into custody around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, suspected of stealing a vehicle. As the individuals were detained on scene and detectives processed the vehicle, investigators say Lakeesha Atkinson approached the suspects, and asked one of them how old they were.

A uniformed officer told Atkinson, "You need to step back" three times, at which point Atkinson allegedly asked, "Why do I need to step back?"

The officer placed his hand on her shoulder and again gave a verbal command for her to step back, at which point three other officers' attention from the stolen vehicle investigation.

Atkinson allegedly told another person on scene she didn't want a juvenile making any statements to the police. Based on those comments, the initial officer she made contact with believed she intended to impede the investigation from the beginning and sought a warrant for Obstruction of Justice, which is a misdemeanor.

She was booked and released on bond on Tuesday evening.

13News Now reached out to both Atkinson and Portsmouth Public Schools, but have not heard back

Atkinson's profile on the Portsmouth Public Schools website says that she has a passion for giving back to her community, volunteering, and injustice.

