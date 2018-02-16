Portsmouth woman sentenced for embezzling from union

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for embezzling from a labor union.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Tamika Bullock was appointed secretary-treasurer of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 684.
For most of 2016, Bullock embezzled more than $24,000, even using the money to pay for a cruise.
Her scheme nearly wiped out an account used to help sick or distressed union workers.
Bullock will spend 14 months in prison.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
