Portsmouth woman sentenced for embezzling from union

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for embezzling from a labor union.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Tamika Bullock was appointed secretary-treasurer of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 684.

For most of 2016, Bullock embezzled more than $24,000, even using the money to pay for a cruise.

Her scheme nearly wiped out an account used to help sick or distressed union workers.

Bullock will spend 14 months in prison.

