Portsmouth woman's Christmas display honors fallen first responders

(Photo: 13News Now Audrey Esther)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Honoring fallen first responders this Christmas. A Portsmouth woman has found a unique and heartfelt way to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“You've got meaning behind these trees,” says Valerie Kelly. “That's beauty over there. This is heartfelt meaning,” she says of her Christmas display in comparison to her neighbor’s display across the street.

One tree with its bright blue decorations pays tribute to fallen police officers. The one next to it with fiery red decorations honors fallen firefighters and EMTs.

“They may be gone, but they're not forgotten,” she says of the fallen first responders.

Each tree is also covered with the handwritten names of first responders who've died while in the line of duty.

“You gotta let them know that you respect and care about them,” she says. “They're not out here doing this job to get shot and killed.”

Kelly's decorations aren't for show, she says. They are a show of respect for all first responders who have died including from natural causes or otherwise.

“Without them we'd be in a world of mess,” she says. “So I want to let them know that there are some of us who do care about them.”

Especially Kelly who says she’s added so many names she's lost track.

“I see a name I automatically stop whatever I'm doing and come right out and add the name to the trees,” she says.

She’s already added Ashley Guindon's name. Guidon was a 28-year-old Prince William County officer who was shot and killed her first day on the job in February.

“She never even got to really fulfill her duties,” Kelly says about Guindon.

Nearby Guindon’s name is the name of Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer. In March, Dermyer was also fatally shot while on duty in Richmond.

As was Norfolk K-9 Officer Krijger by a suspect in January.

“He's an officer just like a human is. He served and protected us just like the police officers do,” Kelly says because to this former EMT all of them are also family.

“Even though I haven't been a medic since 1980 I still feel like they're family to me and I care deeply about them,” she says.

So much so that she says she wants as many people as possible to stop by and see her display.

“Feel free to come and look,” she says.

For Christmas she also says she wants “this madness to stop. That's the best gift that we can get.”

Kelly’s address is 2001 Colorado Avenue in Portsmouth.