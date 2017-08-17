Debate and prayer in front of Portsmouth's Confederate monument

The local branch of the NAACP speaks about why the Confederate Monument should be moved. (Photo: 13Newss Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of the Coalition of Black Americans (CoBA) gathered with other people at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Thursday and called on city leaders to remove and relocate the monument.

CoBA announced its event, Remove the Stain Rally, on Facebook.

The event's page stated, in part:

To champion a cause that would keep a statue up in the center of a city that has unique evidence of bigotry, hatred & racism in its fabric, only serves to propagate the spirit of the Confederacy and adds to the dark cloud that holds our city hostage.

The protest began at 6:30 p.m. at the monument which is located on Court Street just off of High Street. Counter-protesters also came out in support of the statue.

Both sides face off as the debate on Confederate monuments continues. Turn on #13newsnow for live coverage pic.twitter.com/MMk7riaFyM — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) August 17, 2017

The monument has been a continual target of vandals for many years.

The demonstration in Portsmouth comes a day after people rallied at the Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk asking for Norfolk's city leaders to remove it.

The rallies follow a violent weekend in Charlottesville where white nationalists and counter-demostrators faced each other.

Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker proposed banning hate groups from gathering in the city in order to prevent similar incidents to the one in Charlottesville which led to the death of Heather Heyer and the injuries of many other people.

Earlier on Thursday, Mayor John Rowe proposed the statue be relocated to nearby Cedar Grove cemetery, where Confederate soldiers are buried.

It's been a peaceful protest here in the City of Portsmouth. Respect, understanding, and knowledge has brought our community together. pic.twitter.com/6H7bO4llDU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) August 18, 2017

