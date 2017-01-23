Search is on for two armed robbers in Portsmouth

Surveillance image of two robbery suspects. (Photo: Portsmouth Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police are hoping you'll recognize two men who held up a convenience store.

Police released surveillance video from the H&H Grocery Store at 1622 South Street. Two suspects were wearing hoodies and masks when they ran in and demanded money around 6:30 Monday evening.

Workers handed over the money and the two robbers ran away.

Anyone who can help should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

(© 2017 WVEC)