Students hit by car in Portsmouth; driver issued citation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two students had to go to the hospital after a car hit them Friday.

The boy and girl were walking home from Churchland High School around 2:30 p.m. when it happened in front of Churchland Middle School.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Cherise Newsome told 13News Now that dismissal at Churchland Middle was delayed as a result and that the school division notified parents.

Detective Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department said officers issued a citation for Reckless Driving to the driver of the car that was involved.

