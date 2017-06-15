Teacher arrested, accused of selling heroin near school in Portsmouth

Michael McCormick was arrested and faces two counts of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and one count of selling drugs near a school. (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A math teacher with Portsmouth Public Schools is accused of selling heroin near a school.

Police arrested Michael McCormick, charging him with Selling Drugs Near School and two counts of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute.

Detective Misty Holley told 13News Now that McCormick turned himself in shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Students at I. C. Norcom High School identified McCormick from his mug shot.

An I. C. Norcom High School graduate told 13News Now she recognized McCormick as a math teacher.

"That's crazy. It's really crazy," said Sade Rivera.

She said McCormick should be a leader and a role model, and it concerned her to hear about the arrest because her little brother goes to the high school.

"This is the wrong age to be teaching them that kind of stuff. This is the age where they're vulnerable," she said.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Cherise Newsome confirmed that the division had a teacher by the name of Michael McCormick who was on administrative leave. Newsome said state law prohibited her from commenting further on the personnel matter.

Holley told 13News Now that McCormick was not on school property when the alleged crimes took place and that he was not selling to school children. She said a person can be charged with selling drugs near a school if they are within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, bus stop, or other school property.

His arrest was the result of a months-long investigation conducted by the Norfolk DEA and narcotics detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department.

